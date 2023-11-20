Guwahati: The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati is celebrating a heartwarming addition to its animal family with the birth of a female giraffe calf. The calf, born on Thursday, is the first giraffe to be born in the state of Assam.

“It is indeed a happy moment for all of us at the zoo,” said Ashwini Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer of the zoo. “Giraffe is an exotic animal not found in India, but thanks to animal exchange programs, we have been able to bring this beautiful creature to our state.”

The calf’s mother, Vijaya, was brought to the zoo from Patna in 2022, while her father, Vijay, arrived from Mysore in 2019. The couple’s successful breeding is a testament to the zoo’s dedication to animal welfare and conservation.

News of the calf’s birth spread quickly, and soon, suggestions for her name started pouring in. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even took to social media to invite suggestions from the public.

“Happy to share that the Assam State Zoo has been blessed with a cute baby Giraffe just three days ago. Any suggestions for naming the new born?” Sarma posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with two adorable photos of the calf.