Dimapur: Dimapur district is gearing up again to combat any spike in Covid-19 cases in the district.

Dimapur deputy commissioner Sachin Jaiswal convened a meeting of the Dimapur District Task Force (DTF) for Covid-19 to deliberate on precautionary measures and monitor the preparedness for a possible rise of Covid-19 cases in the district at his conference hall on Thursday.

The DC, who is also the chairman of the district DTF, called the meeting following reports of the rise in the virus cases in neighbouring states.

On Wednesday, Nagaland recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 12.22 per cent.

The new cases came out of the 90 tests conducted, the health department said in a bulletin. Four of the fresh cases were from Dimapur, three each from Kohima and Peren, while one was from Longleng district.

During the meeting, the DTF members discussed how various steps such as creating awareness on the importance of booster dose, wearing a mask, social gatherings, etc. can be taken through various platforms.

Dimapur chief medical officer Dr Moa Jamir, while giving a PowerPoint presentation on the current situation and comparative study of the Covid-19 in the district, said currently, Dimapur has 18 Covid-19 positive cases out of which four are admitted in Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR), Dimapur.

He said from January to June 2022, 30,034 people were tested out of which 2,378 tested positive for Covid-19 while 29 died due to the infection.

On availability of beds to treat Covid patients as of July 13, 2022, Jamir said Dimapur District Hospital has 11 normal beds, 50 oxygen-supported beds, 10 ICU beds and four ventilator beds while CIHSR has 15 normal beds, 200 oxygen-supported beds, 17 ICU beds and 11 ventilator beds.

He also said other than the district hospital and CIHSR, some COVID care centres which were installed earlier are also available with all the necessary logistics where a good number of patients can be kept.