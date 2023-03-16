KOHIMA: Nagaland deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing works along the National Highway passing through Dimapur-Kohima-Kisama in view of the ensuing G-20 Business Summit scheduled to be held on April 5, 2023.



In a press release, office of the deputy Chief Minister informed that Zeliang, who holds the portfolio of national highway, convened first coordination meeting of national highway department at his official chamber at civil secretariat with officials from state PWD (NH), NHIDCL and concern contractors in attendance.





He impressed upon the urgency and the importance of such an important event being organised in the State. As delegates from various parts of the world were expected to attend the Summit, the deputy chief minister urged the department and the responsible agencies to give full attention to the pending repair works and complete them before March end.





Assuring to extend full cooperation, Zeliang stated that similar meetings would be convened more frequently so there was better coordination among all agencies.



At the meeting, commissioner & secretary for works & housing, Kesonyu Yhome, gave an overview of the ongoing works.

He said that the target has been given to all agencies to complete all major works by March 20, 2023.





Various teams supervising the various stretches presented their views and inspection reports at the meeting. NHIDCL executive director and general manager shared their inputs on the works manned by NHIDCL and assured that works would be completed within the stipulated target date.





Some existing challenges were also deliberated.

It was informed that the state government would remind the deputy commissioner of Kohima and Chümoukedima to take immediate follow-up action since the same were enforcement related issues.





Contractors involved in construction works were informed to gear up and extend their fullest support and dedication so that targets were achieved on time.