DIMAPUR: Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton, on Tuesday, rewarded the five Nagaland police escort personnel attached to him for their alacrity with Rs 20,000 each as a token of appreciation in intercepting a truck involved in a hit-and-run case that killed five people and injured three others grievously on July 2.

Patton, who also holds the home portfolio, was learned to have instructed the police department to accord befitting recognition to the five policemen for their exemplary action.

On July 2, a truck rammed into a zonal taxi at Kukidolong area near Indian Council of Agriculture Research Institute at Jharnapani under Medziphema sub-division in Chumukedima district and fled the spot.

On seeing truck fleeing, the police escort party which happened to reach the spot at the time of the incident turned back and chased down the truck.

After a hot pursuit, they apprehended the truck driver and seized the truck.

The escort team was on its way to Kohima after dropping the deputy CM at Dimapur airport.

The truck was coming from Imphal towards Dimapur while the zonal taxi was going to Kohima.

There were seven passengers besides the driver in the taxi. Three of the passengers died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries later.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research in Dimapur.

Patton lauded the police personnel for showing extraordinary courage and presence of mind and even videotaping the whole episode.

He encouraged all policemen and women to be ever ready to the extent of taking initiatives beyond their call of duty when the situation demands.