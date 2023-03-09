KOHIMA: Newly sworn-in deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Y Patton exuded confidence that the NDPP-BJP alliance would provide a stable government as per the wishes of the people of the state.

He also acknowledged the electorate for giving their mandate to the coalition for the second term, assuring that the state government would strive to fulfil their aspirations in the best possible way.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence on Wednesday, Patton claimed that Nagas had witnessed that the central government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with support from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda was very sincere and serious in finding a final solution to the Naga political issue.

He also claimed that the previous state government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had played its role as facilitator with seriousness and assured of continuing to play a major role in finding a permanent solution sooner than later under the present dispensation.

Patton further pointed out that portfolio distribution was the prerogative of the Chief Minister and hoped that this would be done soon.

To a query, he disclosed that the first Cabinet meeting was held right after the swearing-in ceremony where the ministers got introduced to each other, which was followed by the decision on election to urban local bodies (ULB).

Also read: Nagaland CM holds first Cabinet meeting after taking oath of office

Meanwhile, Patton also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all those who had contributed to the victory of the NDPP-BJP alliance in the just-concluded Assembly election despite many challenges and difficulties faced during the electioneering process. He also congratulated all the elected legislators.

As BJP Legislative Party (BLP) leader and convener for the Assembly election, Patton further thanked Modi, Shah, Nadda and BJP national secretary BL Santosh for their unconditional support and guidance.

He acknowledged Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Munda, John Banta Rajeev Chandrashekar, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland in-charge Nalin Kohli, BJP coordinator for North-eastern States Sambit Batra, BJP national secretary and Northeast co-coordinator Rituraj Sinha among others for their tireless efforts to ensure victory of the party.