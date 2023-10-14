Guwahati: As the annual Hornbill Festival approaches, Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam stated the concerns related to the poor road conditions between Kohima and Kisama village, one of the main routes for the festival attendees.

The Chief Secretary has urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to quickly repair the road.

He added that the well-maintained road is very important in shaping the state’s image.

Alam further stated that it was important for all departments to collaborate and actively support the local entrepreneurs participating in the festival.

He said that to attract more tourists to the festival each department’s active participation and organization of exciting activities were also needed.

The Chief Secretary further stated that using biodegradable products at the Hornbill Festival by strictly enforcing the ban on plastic at the event should be stressed.

He announced plans for another review meeting and requested all departments to submit their proposed activities for further discussion.

The Hornbill Festival is held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama in Nagaland, about 12 km from the state capital Kohima. The festival is scheduled to start on December 1.