Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh claimed that women should not head village dorbars, but she is not against women being on the executive committee of village dorbars.

Lyngdoh said that she respects the customary practice that women should take care of the family and children, while men should take an active part in the village dorbar, especially to become headman.

She further added that the institution of the headman in Khasi society was conceptualised by forefathers who had farsight and may have believed women were not suitable for the role.

However, Lyngdoh expressed happiness that the women’s reservation bill has mandated reserved seats in state Assemblies and Parliament for women and urged women to join electoral politics in 2028 or 2029 when seats are reserved for women.

She said that the 33% reservation would ensure that women get an opportunity to be lawmakers, and not less than 20 Assembly seats would be reserved for women in the state.