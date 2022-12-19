Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has decided to form a ‘Secular Front’ to contest the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

Announcing this at a press conference at the Congress Bhavan here on Monday, NPCC president K Therie said the objective of forming the ‘Secular Front’ is to defeat the BJP and its alliance partners in the coming assembly polls to restore governance and a government that will stand with the people of the state.

“We will see that the BJP is not a part of the next government in the state,” he said.

“We must see that a secular front government is installed in the state this time so that everyone can live together,” he said.

The assembly elections in the state are due early next year.

Saying that the NPPC is all geared up to go ahead with the preparation for the polls, Therie appealed to all the secular leaders of Nagaland to join the front to salvage the state.

“Our main focus is to fight the Uniform Civil Code, Citizenship Amendment Act and ensure freedom of religion and expression for all,” the Pradesh Congress chief asserted.

Therie said the party is in talks with the Naga People’s Front which supported the Congress candidate KL Chishi in the last Lok Sabha elections in the state and the JDU which is in alliance with the Congress in Bihar among other secular-minded parties.

To a question whether the state Congress has received any positive response from these parties, he said, “Discussions are on.” He welcomed all secular-minded parties to join the ‘Secular Front’.

“We think the people of Nagaland are secular-minded. We hope all the secular-minded people will join hands with the Congress,” he added.

Therie appealed to all the intending candidates to stand for the cause of the common people and not for personal gains.