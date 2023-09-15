Dimapur: With the Congress out of power in Nagaland for the last two decades and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections around the corner, new Nagaland Pradesh Congress (NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir has worked out various strategies to change the working system and clean up the party in the state.

Sharing his plans with party workers to revamp the party at the NPCC district tour programme at Congress Bhavan here on Friday evening, Jamir said from now on, respective constituency party members will select their constituency leaders and also candidates to contest elections.

Reasoning out on the dismal show of the Congress in the past many elections, Jamir felt that the party could not return any member to the current assembly, as it failed to work at the grassroots level and could not select suitable candidates.

He, however, said the party workers had been strong enough to struggle to work for the people of the state despite being out of power for so many years.

Urging the party workers to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jamir called for strengthening the party at the booth and constituency level by working at the grassroots level and for the grassroots people. “Your ability will be proved in the 2024 elections,” he told them.

“We have to take up the challenge. Let’s take an oath to lead the people by working for them,” he stressed.

The PCC chief urged the party functionaries to lead the people by considering all party workers as one family without differentiating among the ranks and forgetting what happened in the past.

He mentioned the party’s plan to bring together all the problems facing the state under one umbrella and solve them.

Later, addressing the media persons, Jamir appreciated the state government led by Neiphiu Rio for passing resolutions against the Uniform Civil Code and Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act) in the just concluded state assembly.

Jamir, however, flayed forest, environment and conservation minister CL John’s comment on the floor of the House on September 12 on man-animal conflict at Bhandari in Wokha district when he said the man was winning as there were more elephant deaths than men. He said John’s comments showed his total disregard for the lives of the people of the state.