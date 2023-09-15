KOHIMA: The Nagaland assembly has constituted a seven-member select committee to examine the Nagaland Municipal Bill 2023.

The select committee constituted by the Nagaland assembly will be headed by deputy chief minister of the state TR Zeliang.

Notably, the Nagaland assembly, on Tuesday (September 12), decided to refer the Municipal Bill 2023 to the select committee.

This decision was taken after members of the Nagaland assembly deliberated on the urban local bodies (ULB) elections.

ULB elections have not been conducted in Nagaland for almost two decades.

Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced the formation of the select committee before declaring the assembly session sine die.

The detailed order on the working of the select committee will be notified by the Nagaland assembly secretariat.

Normally any such panel set up to refer to a government bill needs to submit its report within three months, Longkumer told PTI.

The Nagaland Municipal Bill 2023 was tabled in the House on September 12 by chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

During its March session, the assembly had repealed the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 and decided to bring a new law.

The new legislation would incorporate the views of tribal bodies and civil societies on 33 per cent reservation for women and tax on land and properties.