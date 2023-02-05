Dimapur: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Congress on Sunday released their second list of candidates for the February 27 Nagaland assembly polls while the JDU announced its first list of eight candidates.

The NPF’s second list included six candidates while the Congress named four in the second list. The NPF so far declared the candidature of 21 candidates. The party issued the first list on February 3.

The Congress released the second list of four candidates – Meshenlo Kath (Kohima Town), Alem Jongshi (Mokokchung Town), Chenithung Humtsoe (Bhandari) and P Mulang (Noklak) – taking the total number of declared candidates to 25. The party issued tickets to 21 candidates on Saturday.

In a release, NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu and secretary general Achumbemo Kikon said an emergency meeting of the working committee of the party in Kohima on Saturday decided to issue tickets to six candidates – Moasangba Jamir in Mongoya constituency, Maj (retd) Toshikaba (Koridang), Imjongwati Longkumer (Jangpetkong), Akavi Sumi (Zuhneboto), Chingsak Konyak (Phomching) and H Mukam (Shamator-Chesore).

NPF Legislature Party leader and co-chairman of United Democratic Alliance Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu will contest in Phek constituency while NPF president Liezietsu’s son and sitting MLA Khriehu Liezietsu is the party nominee from Northern Angami-I.

In the first list of eight candidates, Nagaland unit president of the JDU Senchumo Lotha has been pitted against deputy chief minister and BJP Legislature Party leader Y Patton in Tyui constituency while Vipopal Kintso will contest against chief minister Neiphiu Rio in Northern Angami-II constituency. The other four members who figured in the first list of the party are Imsumongba Pongen (Ghaspani-I), Jwenga Jeb (Tseminyu), J Lanu Lonhchar (Alongtaki), Geirwang Konyak (Tapi), N Thongwang Konyak (Mon Town) and Ajungli Sangtam (Longkhim Chare).

Speaking at the second phase NPF ticket distribution ceremony in Kohima on Sunday, NPF president Liezietsu said the NPF being the only and oldest regional political party in Nagaland has survived to defend the Naga people at all costs.

Admitting that the NPF is facing a temporary setback as it could not field candidates in all the 60 constituencies, he said many party ticket seekers approached the party but it decided to issue tickets only to the best ones.

NPF Legislature Party leader Nienu said though the party is not fielding its candidates in all the 60 seats, it will produce the best results in the coming elections.