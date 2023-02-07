Dimapur: The Congress has guaranteed 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies and Rs 3,000 old age pension per month in Nagaland.

The party also promised fortification of resources in eastern districts of the state, payment of 100% MGNREGA money, loans for higher education at zero interest rates, clean drinking water and sanitation facilities for all urban and local areas.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, AICC media and publicity department chairperson Pawan Khera said: “Our manifesto endeavours to cover every section of society.”

Claiming that the Congress left governance in the state in 2003 in a prim shape, Khera alleged that the Neiphiu Ro’s Democratic Alliance of Nagaland government had engorged thousands of crores of sanctions leaving the state in a lap of scams.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected drug peddler injured in police firing in Barpeta

“It will be our priority to channelise the resources and judiciously utilise them for strengthening the infrastructure, providing modern amenities like public libraries, reverse osmosis (RO) drinking water tanks for villages, roads to farms, sewerage, hostels for colleges etc,” Khera said.

He said the Congress-led governments were the ones who first agreed to the talks at the prime minister’s level as demanded by “our rebel leaders”.

The Congress leader accused Rio of always acting with a mala fide intention by conveniently constituting and chairing a consultative committee for peace at the time of the Congress-led Union government during 2004-2014 and then disbanding it at his own convenience.

“He must tell the people of Nagaland his real intention all along,” Khera said.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh to get chopper connectivity from Wednesday

He said Rio’s real intention was to mislead the “trusting people of Nagaland” as he could not solve the Naga political issue as per his party’s slogan in 2003 and wanted to buy time to remain in power.

Saying that Union home minister Amit Shah yet again made a false promise to talk about ‘Frontier Nagaland’ after the elections, Khera said the Congress has proposed a feasible and accountable roadmap with five objectives for eastern districts of the state.

“It will be our priority to safeguard the interests of Nagaland on all fronts,” he added.