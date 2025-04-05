Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the Konyak heritage complex at Leangha village in Mon district during the Konyak Aoleang Monyu festival as the special guest on Saturday.

Union Minister of state for education and development of Northeastern region Sukanta Majumdar was the honoured guest of the occasion.

In his address, Rio thanked all the civil societies, Mon district administration headed by DC Ajit Kumar Verma, and Leangha village for their cooperation in the success ofthe completion of the complex.

He said the complex would be handed to the department of underdeveloped areas as a government agency but requested the people to maintain it properly.

He also urged the people to learn about themselves, and their customary laws, and remember their ancestors while celebrating the festival with peace and unity.

Rio further pledged to construct a hostel for working women and a Konyak Union office at the Konyak heritage complex site.

Addressing the programme, Majumdar expressed his happiness to be part of the event and witness the beautiful tradition and culture of the Konyak Naga tribe.

He iterated that Nagaland is truly the land of festivals, with celebrations throughout the year.

Majumdar said the Konyak tribe, one of the largest and most prominent tribes in Nagaland, is blessed with rich culture and tradition.

Sukanta said the festival is not only about celebrating tradition but also recognizing the significant contribution it makes to the nation’s cultural diversity along with promoting the rich legacy of the Konyak Nagas.

Special performances by the Pongchao cultural troupe from Arunachal Pradesh and Tai Ahom cultural troupe from Assam, cultural troupes from the villages of Leangha, Changnyu and Wakching and a special presentation by Shipshi Ungwung Khong, Aboi, marked the occasion.