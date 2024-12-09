Dimapur: The penultimate day of the 10-day Hornbill festival witnessed an array of lively cultural performances by the tribes of Nagaland at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, in Kohima district on Monday.

The programme began with a special performance by Imna Yaden, a folk fusion singer-songwriter from Dimapur, who performed the song “Call of Hornbill”, honouring and commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Hornbill festival.

This song blends traditional Naga music with contemporary rhythms, capturing the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland.

The cultural extravaganza during the morning session included Ngada dance by Rengma cultural troupe, Naknyu Lüm (festival) by Chang cultural troupe, Karamsang Bai-Hao (folk song) by Kachari cultural troupe, Lamkai Them La (folklore) by Kuki cultural troupe, Ngoina Lin (falcon dance) by Zeliang cultural troupe, war dance by Yimkhiung cultural troupe, Montsai (soul catcher drama) by Lotha cultural troupe, Kahham Manwaipu Hei Tah Yah Lao Ong Wanted Pu Hem (folk song) by Konyak cultural troupe and other traditional dances and songs by various other groups.

The cultural programme also featured unique demonstrations such as headhunting reenactments by the Ao cultural troupe, the Dongsen Sungbü, a log-drum-pulling activity by the Chang cultural troupe and Ami Kukula, an indigenous way of fire-making, by the Sumi cultural troupe.

Traditional games and rituals too brought the festival to life, with the Sangtam cultural troupe engaging the audience with corn grinding demonstrations called Tsesu Mup Khidong and the Zeliang cultural troupe presenting Tupui Khoibo, an indigenous game.

The Phom cultural troupe performed Mailok, a love song whereby male members from one village visit another village to meet their lovers while the Chakhesang cultural troupe sang the melodious Rizhie Hoo.

The afternoon concluded with the Rengma cultural troupe’s rendition of Mapi Ghi Khwi and the Kachari cultural troupe’s vibrant folk dance Bai-Bin/Suphen.