DIMAPUR: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Wednesday, appealed to the people of the state to choose the path of unity and peaceful coexistence.

“Any differences should be peacefully settled through negotiations,” Nagaland CM Nephiu Rio said.

He was speaking at the inaugural programme of the newly created Chumoukedima district in Nagaland.

The 16th district of Nagaland was named the land of opportunities.

Chumoukedima and Niuland districts in Nagaland were created by bifurcating Dimapur district.

Rio urged the three districts to work in close coordination and said the Dimapur commissioner of Nagaland police will oversee the three districts in regard to law-and-order problem.

He said Nagaland being a tribal state many districts had been created on tribal aspirations from the beginning.

The Nagaland chief minister said Chumoukedima is fortunate to have well established central institutions and three universities besides a number of good colleges.

He added that Chumoukedima can become the intellectual hub of Nagaland.

On urban and rural local bodies, Rio said the 73rd constitutional amendment doesn’t apply to Nagaland.

“So, the village development board and village council members are selected according to our traditional practices,” he said.

However, Rio reminded that the 94th constitutional amendment is applicable in Nagaland.

“Therefore, our traditional practices of selection cannot and will not be imposed in municipal and town council elections,” the Nagaland CM added.

Rio also appealed to the youths and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the recently amended Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 where one can mortgage their properties and avail loans, especially people living in the urban areas and economic development zones.

He said the Nagaland government has already collected Rs 50 crore under corporate social responsibility programme and the bank has assured Rs 100 crore to be handed over to the entrepreneurs.

The Nagaland government will bear the interest rate so that the entrepreneurs can avail the loan without interest, he said.