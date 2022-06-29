DIMAPUR: At the direction of the election commission of India, a two-day training programme for the deputy commissioners and district election officers, to equip them with the knowledge and skill for smooth conduct of the forthcoming Assembly election in Nagaland, began in Kohima on Wednesday.

Nagaland chief electoral officer V Shashank Shekhar inaugurated the programme at the commissioner’s conference hall.

In his address, Shekhar emphasized the important role played by the district electoral machinery headed by the deputy commissioners and district election officers in the overall conduct and management of the entire electoral process.

He said election management and related work is a good area to serve society. He hoped that all concerned will benefit from the knowledge gained at the training.

The training programme is being conducted by resource persons from the Election Commission of India and India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management.

The training schedule includes district election management plan/booth-level election management plan, vulnerability mapping, systematic voter education and electoral participation, model code of conduct, IT applications, media certification and monitoring committee and paid news, law and order and expenditure monitoring and accounts on election expenditure.