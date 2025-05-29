Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio officially launched the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM) at the chief minister’s residential complex in Kohima on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, Rio called the much-anticipated initiative a milestone in the government’s efforts to empower the youth through skill development and employment opportunities.

He said the NSEDM is designed to bridge the crucial gap between education, training, and employment, which is essential in today’s fast-evolving job market.

Stressing the importance of self-reliance and the dignity of labour, Rio encouraged the youth to embrace change, adapt to the rapidly growing Indian economy, and equip themselves with market-relevant skills.

He also urged them to look beyond the limited opportunities in the government sector and pursue private enterprise with sincerity and dedication, contributing confidently to the state’s economic growth.

Highlighting the role of the NSEDM digital portal, he noted that it would provide easy and affordable access to skill training and job opportunities, especially through the effective implementation of schemes like the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI).

He congratulated the training partners and expressed optimism that their contributions would significantly uplift the state’s socio-economic landscape.

Chief secretary J Alam said the NSEDM would be implemented in a convergence mode, bringing together all stakeholder departments under a unified framework to provide seamless access to the mission’s services.

He also said the government had allocated Rs 35 crore in subsidies under the CMMFI, benefiting approximately 1,600 entrepreneurs.