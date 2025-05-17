Nagaland child rights panel calls for strict action against child abuse

Dimapur: The Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights called for strict vigilance and legal action to ensure the protection of child rights in the state.

The commission issued an advisory, taking cognizance of rising cases of child abuse in Nagaland lately.

It reminded the citizens that safeguarding children is a collective responsibility, and no case should be resolved through compromise, as this undermines justice and emboldens offenders.

The commission warned that offences under the POCSO Act, 2012, are non-bailable and cannot be settled privately.

It urged everyone to report any instance of child abuse immediately to the child helpline 1098, special juvenile police unit, district child protection unit, child welfare committee or the nearest police station.

In its seven-point advisory, the commission said any form of child abuse by anybody, irrespective of parents/guardians, is highly condemnable and should be brought to the notice of the authority concerned to be tried as per the law.

It observed that some child abuse cases often conclude with negotiation or compromise between the two parties involved, saying that it indirectly encourages the offenders.

Any form of offence has to be punished by any means as per the law, the advisory said.

It said the law should not be taken in one’s own hands as it defeats the very purpose of the law adopted for delivering justice to victims against the perpetrators, pointing out that under the POCSO Act 2012, offences are non-bailable and cannot be settled through compromise.

The commission also advised the media/social media to uphold ethical standards and refrain from revealing the identities of the children involved in any child abuse case.