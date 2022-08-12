Dimapur: The Nagaland police has been conducting a drive, under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and other notification issued by the state government, against various offences along National Highway 29 in Dimapur and Kohima for the past few weeks.

The drive is being conducted in view of the increase in the number of vehicle accidents along the Kohima-Dimapur National Highway, Kohima SP (crime) and PRO, police headquarters, said in a release on Friday.

The police notified that Rs 500 will be fined for first offence and up to Rs 1500 for second offence as general penalty, up to Rs 5,000 for driving without license, Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for LMV and Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 for medium/heavy passengers or goods vehicles for over-speeding.

The second subsequent offence will lead to impounding of driving license among other penalties for other offences such as dangerous driving, drunken driving, using vehicle without registration, using a vehicle without permit, overloading, refusal to stop and submit vehicle for weighing, for not wearing helmets, carriage of excess passengers, driving uninsured vehicle and offence by juveniles.

Police have appealed to the public to follow the provisions of the law and pay the fines only under proper challan and with the authorized police officers only in case of violations.

The public may also contact the Nagaland police officers whose CUG (Closed User Group) mobile numbers are available in the ‘Call Your Cop’ mobile App which can be downloaded from ‘Play Store’. The information can be shared via voice call, Whatsapp, text message and E-mail on.

The confidentiality of all persons reporting such complaint will be maintained, if so desired, the release added.