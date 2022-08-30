DIMAPUR: The Kohima district administration in Nagaland has appealed citizens of the city to adopt car-pooling (shared mobility) as a step towards reducing carbon footprint and easing traffic congestion.

Kohima deputy commissioner Shanavas C, on Tuesday, said that there is an exponential increase in usage of private vehicles in and around Kohima town, creating immense pressure on the existing road network and traffic management.

It has also been observed that due to increased traffic congestion, there is not only an increase in air pollution leading to health hazards but loss of productivity as well, he said.

In an appeal letter, the Kohima district administration in Nagaland has requested all the citizens of Kohima town to adopt and practice the system of car-pooling which, if practiced diligently by all while commuting from home to school and to workplace, will not only reduce the acute traffic congestion by decreasing the number of vehicles on the road but will also lead to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, thus reducing the carbon footprint.

Considering that the shared mobility is a tried and tested method, the district administration has appealed to all the citizens of Kohima town to adopt the practice and participate in making Kohima a cleaner and greener city.