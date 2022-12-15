Dimapur: Elections to the Nagaland assembly will be held with or without a solution to the Naga issue, said Zhaleo Rio, adviser to sericulture, excise and minority affairs, on Thursday.

“The election processes will be conducted with or without a solution of the Naga political imbroglio,” Rio said while inaugurating an indoor badminton stadium at Medziphema village in Chumoukedima district.

Nagaland assembly elections are due early next year.

He warned people to be wary of different adversaries. He also advised the villagers to remain committed to the principles of truthful and unbiased judgment during the time for decisive action next year.

Rio said the Ghaspani-II assembly constituency from where he was elected in the 2018 assembly election is a conglomerate of all tribals, castes or groups. “Tribalism should never be made an issue nor a scapegoat for political motives and interests,” he added.

The indoor stadium was constructed under LADP Iconic Project 2021-22 through the initiative of Rio.

Rio acknowledged the villagers for their positive cooperation in all spheres throughout the construction period of the stadium. He said the large stadium can be used conveniently as a multipurpose hall besides for playing different games, other multi-events and village meetings.

Rio called upon the youths to utilise the stadium to its optimum citing that the prospects in games and sports are only increasing except for the fact that sportspersons should maintain strict discipline, good dietary habits, strong determination and institutionalized training.