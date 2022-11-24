KOHIMA: Ahead of the assembly elections 2023, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in Nagaland is eyeing on revamping the party at all levels.

NPF president and former Nagaland chief minister Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu, ahead of the assembly elections, launched district tour from Mokokchung to revamp the party at all levels.

The former Nagaland CM was accompanied by central leaders of NPF, including Thenucho Tunyi and Huska Sumi, Achumbemo Kikon and Kuzholuzo Nienu.

The NPF had won 25 seats in the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections.

However, on April 29 this year, as many as 21 NPF MLAs merged with the ruling NDPP.

“When 21 MLAs defected many thought that NPF party was finished, but it is not,” NPF president and former Nagaland chief minister Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu.

He added: “It is better to have a hundred enemies outside the house than one inside.”