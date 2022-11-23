KOHIMA: A personnel of the special task force (STF) of Nagaland police allegedly killed two of his colleagues in Peren district of Nagaland.

This was informed by the Nagaland police on Wednesday.

While one of the deceased was an STF personnel, the other was from the 10th Indian Reserve Battalion of Nagaland armed police.

The accused Nagaland policeman shot dead his two colleagues while he was on duty at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

The accused Nagaland policeman has been identified as Zenisie.

An FIR has been filed against the accused, informed Nagaland police.

The accused was immediately taken into custody after the incident, the Nagaland police said.

The victims have been identified as Zewangba Yimkhiung of STF and constable Kevisekho Khate of the 10th India Reserve Battalion of Nagaland police.