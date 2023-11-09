KOHIMA: The Nagaland assembly has passed a bill that ensured reservation of one-third seats for women in urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

Moving the Nagaland Municipal Bill 2023 in the House, CM Neiphiu Rio said that provisions relating to taxes on land and buildings have been excluded.

The provision for one-third reservation of seats in ULBs for women is kept in the bill, said Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

“This law is not the end, but only a beginning,” said Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

He said that the time has come for the women in Nagaland to participate in administration of the urban local bodies.

“Our state may be a late starter in the process of urbanization. However, the rate of urbanization in Nagaland has been quite rapid of late,” said Rio.

The Nagaland CM further said: “We now have 39 urban local bodies in the state. We have to provide this growing urban population the required urban infrastructure and urban amenities through local self-governments.”