KOHIMA: The Naga People’s Front (NPF), on Sunday (February 5), released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

The NPF, in its second list, has announced candidates for six constituencies in Nagaland.

The NPF said that if voted to power in Nagaland, it will push for a solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

The NPF added that it is ready for a post-poll alliance with any party and form government in Nagaland.

The NPF said that “post-election demand for solution to Naga political solution will be the pressing need”.

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.