KOHIMA: The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has reportedly agreed to let its ally – the BJP – contest in four urban seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

The NDPP agreed to let the BJP contest in four urban constituencies in the upcoming Nagaland assembly elections as part of their seat sharing agreement.

The NDPP and the BJP had earlier agreed to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland on a 40:20 seat sharing deal.

Norably, according to reports, the BJP had sought four urban seats – Kohima Town, Mon Town, Tuensang Sadar-II and Wokha – in its share of 20.

In the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections, NDPP candidate Dr Neikiesalie Kire had won from Kohima Town.

However, the alliance lost the other three seats to NPF contestants.

Polling for elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly is slated to be held in one phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2.