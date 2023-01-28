Dimapur: A Kerala-based company, Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML), has decided to foray into Nagaland to explore possibilities in the rubber business and get a market for the rubber farmers of the state.

Besides rubber, the company also plans to do business in fruits such as pineapple produced in the state, HML vice president and head of rubber business of the company Biju Panicker told reporters here on Saturday.

A four-member team of the company was in Nagaland to explore business possibilities in rubber and fruits.

Panicker said the HML is looking to explore possibilities of venturing into marketing/trading (buying and selling) different grades of processed rubber including ribbed smoked sheets, Indian standard natural rubber etc.

“We are looking at sourcing the material from small farmers. We expect to set in motion a chain reaction where a farmer will be able to produce the best quality rubber using scientific and progressive methods from their farm and also get a market to sell the produce at their doorstep thereby giving them a consistent and fair income throughout the year,” he said.

Panicker said the company is optimistic about getting a friendly market for the rubber farmers of Nagaland.

He said the company will help the farmers tap rubber and other necessities like replanting, upkeep, harvesting, processing and marketing of natural rubber as the quality of rubber is very important.

“Potential in rubber cultivation in Nagaland looks extremely good with 86 lakh hectares of land already under rubber cultivation,” he added.

The HML has tied up with TOKA Multi-Purpose Co-Operative Society of Nagaland to venture into the rubber business in the state.