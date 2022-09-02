Aizawl: Mizoram flagged off 15.7 metric tonnes of organic pineapples to Sonipat in Haryana.

Agriculture Minister C Lalrinsanga flagged off the consignment from Ch. Saprawnga truck terminal in Aizawl.

The pineapples were harvested by Tuichangral Organic FPC Limited in the northeastern Mizoram Khawzawl district.

Last month, Mizoram exported fresh pineapples to Dubai and Bahrain.

Speaking on the occasion, C. Lalrinsanga said that there is a huge demand for Mizoram-grown vegetables and fruits in other parts of the country.

He said that the state should increase its harvest in order to meet the demands of people outside the state.

He said that the export of pineapples to other states and foreign countries will give impetus to the government and the local farmers.

Citing that India is one of the largest consumer markets in the world, Mizoram will face no difficulty in selling its harvest outside the state to augment its economy.

He urged the farmers to increase their harvest in order to increase export.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Dr ZR Thiamsanga, who was present at the flag-off function, said that the government is giving top priority to farmers.

He said that the council of ministers meeting has recently allowed locally grown grapes to be legally processed as wine and sold freely in the markets.

Tuichangral Organic FPC Limited was established by 500 pineapple growers from 8 villages in Khawzawl district in 2021 under the Mission Organic Mizoram Agriculture department.

Clover Organic Private Limited has been assigned as a service provider to Tuichangral Organic FPC.

The pineapples flagged off on Thursday were sold to Sonipat-based Surifresh Extract Private Limited.