KOHIMA: As many as three protesting ad hoc teachers, who have been staging a hunger strike at Kohima in Nagaland, were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday.

The three protesting ad hoc teachers, whose health condition deteriorated on Tuesday, were admitted to the Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima.

According to reports, health condition of the one of the three protestors, who have been admitted to the hospital, is stated to be critical.

At least 38 volunteers have been observing a hunger strike, while others continued their protest at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima.

Earlier, on Monday, a group of protesting school teachers in Nagaland wrote to chief minister Neiphiu Rio, seeking his intervention to fulfil their demand for service regularisation.

The teachers, who were appointed on an ad hoc basis in government schools, have been demanding regularization of their jobs.

As many as 1166 members of the All Nagaland Ad hoc Teachers Group refused to accept a government proposal to set up a high-powered committee to look into their demand.

The agitating teachers were appointed on an ad hoc basis in various government schools between 1994 and 2012.

A total of 1,166 members of the All Nagaland Ad hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 batch, appointed to different government schools in the state from 1994 to 2012, have been staging protest in Kohima for the last nine days.