Dimapur: The Kohima district administration, along with police, detected 333 inner line permit (ILP) defaulters in and around Kohima town on Saturday, an official report said.

An amount of Rs 77,490 was collected from the defaulters during the day-long ILP verification drive in the capital town.

The report said three teams consisting of Kohima district administration and police carried out the verification drive. Various cases like ILP with expiry dates and some without valid passes were detected during the checking and the penalty was imposed as per Sections (2), (3) and (4) of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873.

It said the Special Task Force constituted for ILP verification will conduct periodic checking for the detection of illegal immigrants and ILP defaulters.

The verification drive was carried out in pursuance of the direction received from the state home department (political branch) vide letter dated September 30, 2022, and as per the direction issued by the Kohima deputy commissioner vide notification dated October 28, 2022.

In another development, the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) said it will not permit any groups or individuals under any circumstances to trespass its traditional boundaries without its permission.

Anyone trespassing the traditional boundaries will be doing so of his/her own volition and strict actions will be initiated against the defaulters, the SAYO said in a release.

The youth organisation said it has learnt that the Mao Council is organising the Manipur Sangai Festival from November 15 to 24 with various events such as trekking at Mt. Tempü and Dzükou valley.

“The Southern Angamis have never objected to such eventful festival celebration at ‘Okhro Ikhro’ but maintained status quo as the land traditionally belongs to the Mao community though it politically falls under Nagaland state political boundary,” the SAYO said.

It added that Kezoltsa, Tempü and Dzukou “traditionally belong to the Angami tribe”.

According to it, no organisation or community should take undue advantage or undermine the traditional stakeholders based on the vague inter-state political boundaries/demarcation.