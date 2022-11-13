Bokajan: In its continued effort to make Assam a drug-free state, Assam Police seized 685 grams of heroin worth Rs 1 crore from a person who was walking through the railway track near Matipul railway crossing under Khatkhati police station in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday night.

“Based on specific information, our team nabbed a person who was walking through the railway track. During the search, 55 soap boxes were recovered. The soap boxes contained 685 grams of heroin,” said John Das, SDPO, Bokajan.

The man was identified as Nawaj Khan, 21, son of Abdul Jaynal of Kwakta village of Bishnupur district in Manipur.

The police have intensified vigil in the inter-state checkpoint at Khatkhati and Dillai in Karbi Anglong to check the trafficking of drugs and other smuggled goods from Nagaland into Assam forcing the smugglers to adopt new tactics to smuggle drugs through the state.

“After sneaking into Assam from Nagaland, he walked through the railway track to deliver the consignment at Bokajan area,” Das said.