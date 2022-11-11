Guwahati: In a major rejig in Assam police, the State home department on Friday transferred and promoted 43 police officers in the rank of ASP and DSP.

According to a notification, Bidyut Das Boro, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Udalguri has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Hailakandi.

Ripunjoy Kakoti, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (CID), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati.

Pallav Tamuli, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Hojai.

Moushumi Kalita, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security & Intelligence), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic – I), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

On the other hand, 38 APS officers have been promoted to Senior APS Grade-II and transferred and posted in different posts in different districts of the state.

The transfers and postings will be implemented with immediate effect.