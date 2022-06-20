Guwahati: The Assam government has drawn flak for effecting time scale promotion for some junior grade APS officers, who were allegedly indulged in malpractices in the civil service examinations-2012 (CCE-2013) conducted by APSC.

The Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission, which probed the alleged anomalies in the CCE-2013, in its report stated to have accused some APS officers of including in misconduct, who have now allegedly been promoted as APS senior grade II officers.

According to an Assam Home Department notification dated June 18, 2022, a total of 36 APS junior grade officers have been allowed time scale of pay in APS senior grade II with effect from September 1, 2022.

The Assam government’s decision to effect time scale promotion for the “erring” APS officers who passed in 2013 triggered widespread reaction on social media.

Many social media users have raised question as to why the Assam government has “awarded” the officers instead of taking action against them.

In May this year, the Assam government constituted committee to decide on the action to be taken in connection with the inquiry report submitted by Justice (Retired) Biplab Kr Sarma relating to the conduct of civil service examinations-2012 (CCE-2013).

The Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission, which was formed following directions from Gauhati high court, submitted its report in April this year on the anomalies in CCE-2013.

Though the report is yet to be made public, the commission’s findings are stated to detail irregularities in answer sheets of many candidates who were declared successful, allegedly in lieu of cash.

The Assam government set up the five-member panel to examine the report of the inquiry commission regarding malpractices in the conduct of CCE-2013 by APSC.

The panel was asked to examine the inquiry commission report and suggest whether the entire results of the CCE-2013 be set aside and in case such a recommendation is made, whether the candidates would be entitled to notice and consequential hearings following the basic principles of natural justice.

The committee was asked to submit its report within two months.

The APSC cash-for-job scam came to light in 2016 when several successful candidates including Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officers who appeared in CCE, 2013 were alleged to have indulged in misconduct allegedly in collusion with the then APSC chairman Rakesh Paul.

Following the revelations, police arrested 60 serving ACS & APS officers from the CCE, 2013 batch.

After the detection of anomalies, 39 officers were also dismissed. While the terminated officers are out on bail, Rakesh Paul, who was arrested in 2016, is still behind the bars.