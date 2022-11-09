AIZAWL: The police in Mizoram have seized a huge quantity of heroin on Wednesday.

The Mizoram police has recovered and seized at least 1.747 kg of heroin.

The seized consignment of Heroin has been valued to be Rs 8.73 crore in international market.

The recovery and seizure of the heroin consignment was made at Lunglei district of Mizoram.

“This morning, Lunglei District Special Branch (DSB) team conducted operation in between Tlawng bridge – Pukpui and seized 1.747 Kgs (100 hawngs) of heroin, valued Rs 8.735 crore in international market,” the Mizoram police informed.

Two persons have also been arrested by the Mizoram police in connection with the seizure.

The arrested persons have been identified as Khupkhankual (25) and Haudeihchin (25).

Both the accused hail from Champhai Vengthar Tlangnuam in Mizoram.

One juvenile was also along with the arrested persons.

A case has also been registered at the Lunglei police station in Mizoram under sections 21(c)/29 of the NDPS Act and section 78 of JJ Act.

“Once again, we seek constant support of the public, civil society and all other stakeholders in identification and apprehension of drugs smugglers/peddlers,” the Mizoram police stated.

On Tuesday evening, security forces in Mizoram seized a huge quantity of drugs.

Heroin and Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 25 crore were recovered from Sialsuk area in Aizawl, Mizoram on November 8 (Tuesday) evening.

The recovery includes 342 grams of Heroin worth Rs 1,71,00,000 and 70,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 23,33,10,000.

Two individuals were also arrested in connection with the seizure.