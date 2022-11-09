AIZAWL: Security forces in Mizoram have seized a huge quantity of drugs.

Heroin and Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 25 crore were recovered from Sialsuk area in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The recovery was made on November 8 (Tuesday) evening.

The recovery includes 342 grams of Heroin worth Rs 1,71,00,000 and 70,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 23,33,10,000.

“The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl based on specific information,” a statement from the Assam Rifles read.

The statement said: “Based on the information received, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by joint team of Aizawl Battalion and Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl at Sialsuk, on 08 Nov 2022.”

“The team noticed the movement of suspected vehicle at around 1600 hrs (4pm). The vehicle was stopped and a thorough spot checking was carried out,” it added.

Meanwhile, two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Ongoing smuggling of Heroin No 4 and Methamphetamine tablets is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram,” the Assam Rifles stated.