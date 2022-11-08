AIZAWL: Congress MLA Lalrindika Ralte has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the problems being faced by areca nut growers in Mizoram due to rampant smuggling of Burmese areca nuts via the state.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ralte said that there has been widespread illegal import of dry areca nuts from neighboring Myanmar and elsewhere through the porous border in the eastern side of Mizoram.

Although the Centre has directed the governments of Mizoram and Manipur to curb the illegal import of areca nuts, “the way the Mizoram government has been reacting to this unhealthy situation was very pathetic and short of expectation from a state government”, Ralte said.

Ralte, who was elected from Hachhek constituency in western Mizoram’s Mamit district, said his constituency is the largest areca nut producing area in the state, where about 70 per cent of the residents are dependent on areca nut cultivation for earning livelihood for decades.

Also read: Mizoram to approach Centre over NH projects in state

While the Assam government is doing its best to curb entry of illegal areca nuts into the state, the law enforcement agencies have not been able to distinguish Burmese areca nuts from those grown in Mizoram leading to severe market problems to the local farmers, he said.

The Congress leader urged the Prime Minister to take stock of the situation and make necessary efforts to stop smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar and also to clear marketing channels for Mizoram areca nut growers.