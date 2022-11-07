Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Monday decided to approach the Centre over the ongoing highway projects in the state to ensure that as much work as possible could be done during the working season, an official statement said.

Chief minister Zoramthanga convened a meeting with officials to review various national highways projects being executed by National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Centrally owned construction company, across the state, the statement said.

Land revenue and settlement minister Lalruatkima, political adviser to the chief minister C. Lalramzauva and adviser to the CM (Techncial) Mr. K. Lalsawmvela were also present at the meeting, it said.

The meeting reviewed the work status and problems faced by the NHIDCL.

It also reviewed the problems with forest clearance being faced by the construction company for the widening of National Highways- 306 and 6 (Vairengte to Sairang), NH 302 between Lunglei- Tlabung in the southern part of the stat, NH-6 (Seling to Dulte), Chaltlang and Serchhip bypass roads (both on NH-53), NH-102B (Keifang – Tuivai) and Tuipang road (NH-54), the statement said.

The meeting also deliberated on the negotiation with the Power and Electricity department over utility shifting.

The meeting agreed to approach the Centre to ensure that such problems are resolved and work are done as much as possible during the working season.

It also agreed to approach the Centre for the construction of some more bypass roads in the state.

Recently, Over 1,700 private landowners along the stretch of NH-306 and NH-6 between Vairengte and Kawnpui villages had staged an indefinite strike blocking incoming vehicles at Vairengte village, the gateway to Mizoram on NH-306.

The landowners had demanded compensation for their lands to be damaged by the proposed widening or four-laning of NH-306 and NH-6 from Vairengte-Kawnpui-Kawnpui.

NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram as most supplies come through this National Highway.

The indefinite strike, which began on November 3, was lifted after three days after leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), who were deputed by chief minister Zoramthanga, assured the landowners that measures would be taken to ensure that they receive their compensation within November.