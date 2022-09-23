Dimapur: Three persons were arrested with around nine kg of opium in Kohima on Thursday, Kohima SP (crime) said in a release on Friday.

Nagaland police personnel of Narcotic Cell police station while conducting surprise checking on National Highway 2 near Viswema Y Junction (Pfutsero-Imphal road) at around 9 am intercepted a vehicle which was coming from Imphal and proceeding to Nagaon in Assam, the release said.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, 10 packets containing around nine kgs of opium were recovered.

The driver, along with two other occupants, of the vehicle was arrested and the contraband seized. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

The three arrested have been identified as Ameer Khan (29) of Ratt under Bilaspur police station in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, Iman Ali (49) of Harmati under Kuthari police station in Nagaon district of Assam and Ramjan Ali (20) of Harmati under Kuthari station in Nagaon district of Assam.