Dimapur: After being humbled by the last two assembly election verdicts, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) said it has lost the moral authority to raise its voice again on issues of public interest.

The Congress held the view during a postmortem meeting called to introspect on the overall performance of the party in the recent Nagaland assembly elections. The party drew a blank in the last two consecutive assembly elections in the state.

The Nagaland Congress media communications department said the party and its candidates fought for reasons they believe in and expressed gratitude to all the diehard workers, supporters and well-wishers who stood firm despite all adverse conditions.

The party also said sorry for the shortcomings and for all the Congress workers who have failed in their duties and even played negative roles.

However, the NPCC said the party candidates decided to remain resolutely united in promoting and strengthening the party. The meeting expressed the need to team together with positive thinkers.

The NPCC said the rejection of the election manifesto by the majority has silenced it.

“In such a situation, we have considered the opposition-less government. Opposition-less government is undemocratic. It gives absolute power to corrupt absolutely with no questions on shameless, selfish looters openly demanding commissions on all development projects, indulgence in backdoor appointments and misuse of public offices,” it said of the likely opposition-less government in the state.

The Congress candidates, therefore, suggested that the Congress should continue to act as constructive opposition even though outside the House.

The meeting also appealed to the small remnant of elite socialites and clergies to be more serious.

“It is time the elites understand the madness of the multitude over money and power which is endangering the existence of Nagaland and its society,” the Nagaland Congress added.