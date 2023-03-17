A “Kisan mela and farmers-scientist interaction” programme under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) was organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Peren at Poilwa Village, Peren district of Nagaland.



A press release by KVK Peren stated that the programme was organized to make the farmers in the hill sector aware about the latest agricultural developments and technologies.



Also read: Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 17.03.2023 : Check today’s result here

The resource persons were ACTO KVK Peren, Dr. Patu K. Zeliang, ACTO, KVK Peren, Z. James Kikon and scientist, fisheries, ICAR, Nagaland Centre, Jharnapani, Dr. Jyotish Burman.





During the programme, the farmers were sensitized about management practices of seasonal vegetable cultivation, importance of soil and water quality in fish production and various integrated fish farming models by the resource persons.

Various posters on how to construct water harvesting structures in the hills, cultivation of king chillies, maize and vegetables, backyard poultry and piggery rearing were displayed for the benefit of the farming community.





In the group interaction, various problems of the farmers with remedies for management were discussed. The programme was attended by 63 farmers and officials from Poilwa, Poilwa Namci village.