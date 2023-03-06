Dimapur: The National Congress Party (NCP) is reportedly set to make a final decision about joining the NDPP-BJP alliance or remaining in opposition on Monday.

The NCP won seven seats in the Nagaland assembly elections, and the delay in announcing a decision is due to the BJP being a partner in the winning alliance.

NCP general secretary Narendra Verma stated at a press conference that the decision would be taken by the party’s high command in Delhi after he apprised national president Sharad Pawar on Sunday.

He also said that he had taken into consideration the views of the MLAs and the opinion of the state party leaders before making the decision.

The NCP had contested 12 seats in the 60-member assembly for the February 27 elections, while another Maharashtra-based party, the Republican Party of India (A) led by Union minister of state Ramdas Athawale, won two seats.

The result of the elections is seen as a victory for the hard work of the NCP in Northeast India over the past 10 years, with Verma travelling across Nagaland for the last four months, concentrating especially on its eastern parts, said party members.