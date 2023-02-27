KOHIMA: Voting for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly began on Monday (February 27) morning.

Voting in Nagaland got underway at 7 am and will culminate at 4 pm.

Personnel of central armed forces have been deployed in heavy numbers across Nagaland to ensure a violence-free and fair election.

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting the Nagaland assembly elections on the 40:20 seats sharing formula that both the parties adopted in the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

The Congress is contesting on 23 seats, the NPF in 22 and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 15.

A total of 183 candidates are in the fray in the Nagaland assembly elections.

Out of the total 183 candidates in Nagaland, only four are women candidates.