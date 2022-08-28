KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has threatened to boycott the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 if its demand for a “separate state” is not fulfilled.

The ENPO, since long, has been demanding carving out a separate state from the state of Nagaland.

ENPO represents Naga tribes residing in six districts of Nagaland.

The six districts are: Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang.

These six district accounts for 20 out of the total 60 assembly seats in Nagaland.

The ruling NDPP has 15 out of the 20 seats, while its ally – the BJP has four and one MLA is independent.

The ENPO has been demanding creation of Frontier Nagaland state to be free from “decades of neglect”.

The ENPO said the decision to boycott the polls was taken after a consultative meeting with selected leaders from ‘Eastern Nagaland’.

People of Eastern Nagaland would not participate in any election unless their demand for a separate Frontier Nagaland State is fulfilled, the ENPO said.