Dimapur: Election to lone Rajya Sabha seat in Nagaland will be held on March 31. The seat will fall vacant after incumbent member KG Kenye completes his term on April 2.

Additional secretary and returning officer, in pursuance of the provision of Subsection (1) of section 29 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, has fixed, with the previous approval of the Election Commission, the annex room of the Assembly Secretariat’s conference hall as the place where the poll will be taken in pursuance of the Election Commission’s notification on Monday.

A notification said nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or his proposer to the returning officer or the assistant returning officer in room No. 65, Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, between 11 am and 3 pm on any day (other than public holiday) not later than March 21.

Forms of nomination paper may be obtained at the place and times aforesaid.

The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny at noon at the office of the returning officer on March 22.

Notice of withdrawal of candidature may be delivered by a candidate or his proposers or his election agent who has been authorised in writing by the candidate to deliver it to either the returning officer or the assistant returning officer in their office before 3 pm on March 24.

In the event of the election being contested, the poll will be taken between 9 am to 4 pm on March 31, the notification added.

The United Democratic Alliance, comprising Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, BJP, Naga People’s Front and an Independent, is running an opposition-less government in Nagaland.