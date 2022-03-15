Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday reported 188 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in more than 3 months since January 3, taking the state’s tally to 2,20,974, an official said.

The death toll remains at 671 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

On Sunday, the state reported 357 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,408, while 812 people have recovered from the infection on Monday, raising the total recoveries to 2,17,895, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 98.60 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 18.64 lakh samples for COVID-19 and of this 987 samples were tested on Sunday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.1 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday and 6.59 lakh of them have received the full dose.

Meanwhile, the state government has withdrawn ‘mPASS,’ a mandatory travel pass for people entering the state, which has been in force for more than two years.

The order issued on Monday said that ‘mPASS Registration’ has been withdrawn from the official site mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in and is no more required for people entering the state by road transport or flights.

The requirement for mandatory registration in the website mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in for vehicles carrying goods and commodities has also been withdrawn, it said.

However, the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the State Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department and Health & Family Welfare Department from time to time for persons entering the State will continue to in force followed at all entry points, the order said.