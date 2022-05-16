Dimapur: The NSCN (IM) said it is annoyed with the Union ministry of home affairs for “hobnobbing” with SC Jamir, former Nagaland chief minister, and seeking his guidance on the Indo-Naga political issue.

Maintaining that the root of the never-ending Naga political problem lies in the 16-Point Agreement, the NSCN (IM) said the only living person who is still kicking around, being one of the architects of the agreement, is Jamir.

“The Indo-Naga history remains alive to testify who is who that has played a destructive role that led to this sorry state of affairs as we find today,” the outfit said in a statement on Monday.

Alleging that the Nagas have suffered much because of the depths of cruelty and treachery in the hands of Jamir, the NSCN said tragically, the Government of India is turning to this same “destructive person” seeking his guidance.

According to the NSCN, as uttered by him, Jamir is scheming with the Centre to destroy the very foundation of the Naga political identity for which the Naga people have shed blood, sweat and tears over the decades.

“Jamir has a penchant for creating bloodshed as testified by the pages of the Indo-Naga history. Naturally, the peace process under ceasefire is something anathema to him,” it said.

The outfit said the Indo-Naga political history is alive to the fact that when the 16-Point Agreement was signed and the state of Nagaland was created, the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru sensed something missing and made a statement in the Lok Sabha to express his desire to meet the then Naga National Council president AZ Phizo in London.

It said there was an immediate panic reaction to Nehru’s statement from Jamir, who was the then parliamentary secretary in the MHA.

The NSCN quoted a letter Jamir purportedly wrote to Shilu Ao, the first Nagaland chief minister, on March 22, 1963: “Uncle Shilu, what is that the Prime Minister is talking about of meeting Phizo, a terrorist? If his meeting with Phizo becomes a reality then I will come back home packing my bedding.” It said he also mentioned that he is capable of more troubles than the hostiles could do.

Jamir was so determined that the 16-Point Agreement should not be touched, it added.

The NSCN said Ao and his colleagues in Nagaland fell in line with Jamir’s threatening letter as they rose against the proposal of Nehru’s meeting with Phizo. What followed was that peace could not prevail in Nagaland and many precious lives were lost, it said.

The NSCN said this same man (Jamir) is still alive repeating the same thing he loved most, to defend the 16-Point Agreement.

“Why is the Government of India not willing to learn from history and why is it giving space to Jamir to block a genuine, honourable and lasting solution to the Indo-Naga political issue?” the NSCN asked.

It added that the 16-Point Agreement which was rejected and condemned by the Naga people years ago can never be brought back as the basis for the Naga political solution.

The Naga People’s Convention and the Government of India signed the 16-Point Agreement in 1960. Nagaland was formed in 1963 following the signing of the agreement.