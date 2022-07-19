KOHIMA: The BJP in Nagaland will continue with its alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

This was stated by the president of the Nagaland BJP – Temjen Imna Along.

This statement from the Nagaland BJP chief comes ahead of the assembly elections in the state in 2023.

Along said the Nagaland BJP will enter into a pre-poll alliance with the NDPP as the central leadership of the saffron party has “complete trust in the alliance” between the two parties.

Along informed that the BJP’s central leadership has directed the Nagaland unit of the party to work as per this plan.

“Pre-poll alliance will be with NDPP,” the Nagaland BJP chief said while reacting to a query on a possible alliance with the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Notably, in 2018, ahead of the assembly elections in Nagaland, the BJP had snapped ties with the then ruling NPF, and forged an alliance with the Nephiu Rio led NDPP.

In the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections, the NDPP had won 18 seats, while BJP bagged 12 seats and formed the government with the support of two NPP legislators and one JD-U MLA.