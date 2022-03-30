Dimapur: A gas leak inside a coalmine at Naginimora in the Mon district of Nagaland bordering Assam on Wednesday left at least seven coalmine workers seriously injured. All the seven injured were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh in Assam.

According to the superintendent of AMCH Dr Prasanta Dihingia, all the seven injured are in a critical state.

As per reports, a gas leak 300 feet beneath the ground caused a fire inside the coal mine, leading to the injury of the miners. Around 50 labourers were at work when the incident happened.

It was not immediately known how many of the miners engaged in the mining activities were rescued or still trapped inside the mine.

The injured have been identified as Usman Ali (25), Samir Ali (30), Nabir Hussain (24), Dilu Ali, Habibur Rahman (28), Arif Ahmed (25), Abdul Mutlab (38) and Dildar Hussain (28). All are from Daialpur in Assam.

Further details are awaited.