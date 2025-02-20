Dimapur: A total of 397 villages in Nagaland are not covered with mobile phone towers.

Commissioner and secretary, information and technology and communication, Mohammed Ali Shihab said this in Kohima on Thursday.

He was speaking at the inaugural programme of the two-day training on online system of Right of Way portal for telecom infrastructure and online inner line permit (ILP) system. He said the Nagaland government is trying its best to provide these villages with 4G network.

Shihab urged all the participants of the training programme to pay attention and understand the problem of different network systems.

He asked them to address the mobile network problems in their area after they complete the training programme. He also called upon them to emphasise the importance of my Bharat net to empower the future of the internet.

Nagaland home commissioner Vyasan R asked the trainees to play an additional role in filling the gap in providing mobile network since there is no office of information technology and communication at the district level.

He also asked them to make good contact with the service providers in the region so that proper network is available.

Vyasan said the Right of Way provides a single platform for telecom companies for all necessary permission and approval, adding that without clear understanding and streamlining its policies, connectivity projects face often delays leading to poor internet services.

Officials from 17 districts are attending the training hosted by the directorate of information and technology and communication.

The training schedule also includes hands-on training on Right of Way for telecom.