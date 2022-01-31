Dimapur: The NSCN-IM on Monday observed the 43rd NSCN Raising Day with its chairman Q Tuccu asserting that the NSCN is totally against economic packages or imposed political packages.

He said these are far from giving the Nagas the lasting solution.

Explaining the political significance of the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015, Tuccu said the Government of India and the NSCN had entered into an agreement to establish a new relationship for a peaceful coexistence of the two entities on the basis of shared sovereignty.

“This is the only key to an honourable and acceptable solution for a durable peace. We put on record to reiterate our stand that the Nagas will abide by the principles of the Framework Agreement.

“There is no other way and we shall remain guarded to stand firm with the Framework Agreement,” he said.

Tuccu said the Nagas today are placed in a situation that demands ‘our resolve to stand strong and committed’.

He said the Nagas are being tested again by the Government of India using her mighty army to apply outrageous violence empowered under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act against innocent Naga civilians.

Tuccu said what happened at Oting in Mon district of Nagaland where 13 Konyak Naga villagers were massacred by the 21 Para Special Forces on December 4 last year and another civilian the following day in Mon in firing by the Assam rifles is one of the most painful incidents in the history of the Naga political struggle.

“We are with the Oting and Konyak people and together we shall fight for justice,” he affirmed.

Tuccu said, “Let me make it very loud and clear that the Nagas’ political destiny is in the hands of NSCN. We should, therefore, not allow ourselves to be caught napping.”

Recalling that the NSCN’s Naga army celebrated the Naga Army Day recently, he said the Naga army is the pride of the Naga political movement. He added that the NSCN today is standing tall because of the Naga army.

Tuccu stressed that the Naga army should always be prepared to face any eventuality to defend the Naga nation.

“They should keep in mind that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance,” he added.